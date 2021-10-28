Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $23,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 9.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 371,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,770,000 after acquiring an additional 24,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,317,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,963,000 after acquiring an additional 59,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $161.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.52 and a 1 year high of $182.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.84.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.33.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

