Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 38,366 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 912,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,366 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of Invitation Homes worth $34,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 107,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.87 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $509.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.56 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.13%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

