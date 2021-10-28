Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Stock Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 606,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,135 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $28,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 118.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 644,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,015,000 after purchasing an additional 39,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on DRE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.83.

In related news, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $427,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. Duke Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.86. Duke Realty had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The firm had revenue of $256.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.