Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.44

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $37.44 and last traded at $37.40, with a volume of 17617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The energy company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter. Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Public Joint Stock Company Gazprom Neft (OTCMKTS:GZPFY)

Gazprom Neft PJSC engages in the sale of petroleum and petroleum products. The firm also carries out other activities including transportation, property for rent, commission and other services. Its products include Engine Oils, Motor Fuel, Fuel Cards, Aviation Fuel, Lubricants, Bunkering, Bitumen and Other Oil.

