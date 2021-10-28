PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Posts Earnings Results

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS.
Shares of PHM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 49,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,295. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.
Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?
Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.