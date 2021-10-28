Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $53.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 355.42% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. On average, analysts expect Puma Biotechnology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PBYI stock opened at $5.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a market capitalization of $213.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.13. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $14.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 490.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 180,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PBYI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Puma Biotechnology from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. The company focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

