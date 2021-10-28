PutinCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $34.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. PutinCoin has a market cap of $290,538.92 and approximately $34.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded down 35.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,208.16 or 1.00143855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00063866 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00042643 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.92 or 0.00601967 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 83.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

PutinCoin Coin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 20,109,156,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official website is putincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

