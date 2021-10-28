Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 1,530,278 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 86.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,305,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530,278 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 4.76% of Innoviva worth $44,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innoviva by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Innoviva by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innoviva by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Innoviva by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Innoviva by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ INVA opened at $16.10 on Thursday. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 27.60 and a quick ratio of 27.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.47. Innoviva had a net margin of 72.56% and a return on equity of 51.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,617.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

