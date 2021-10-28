Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,125 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $21,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LH opened at $280.49 on Thursday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $192.79 and a 1-year high of $309.60. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

