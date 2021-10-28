Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,043 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,852,604,000 after acquiring an additional 229,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after acquiring an additional 152,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COST opened at $489.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $216.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $492.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $453.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.04.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $424.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.83.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

