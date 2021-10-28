Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 17,491 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,491 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $48,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 196.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 23.6% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $74,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE opened at $103.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.11. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $106.06. The company has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

