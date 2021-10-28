Putnam Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 530,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 113,540 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.05% of The Southern worth $32,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 530.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the second quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Southern by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO stock opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,747 shares of company stock worth $5,969,659. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

