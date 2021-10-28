Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Short Interest Update

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the September 30th total of 166,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPT. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 719.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 80,817 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.39. 2,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,348. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.65. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.026 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.