Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.83

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.83 and traded as high as $11.14. Pzena Investment Management shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 61,952 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200 day moving average of $10.83. The firm has a market cap of $794.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 10.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 2.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 10.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 2.5% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. 15.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile (NYSE:PZN)

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

