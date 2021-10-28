Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Inter Parfums, Inc. Issued By BWS Financial (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Inter Parfums in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IPAR has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $85.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.88. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $85.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.64%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,785,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,004,000 after buying an additional 106,861 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 1st quarter valued at $7,417,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,042,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,038,000 after buying an additional 68,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

