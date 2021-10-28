Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Issued By Piper Sandler

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for TechnipFMC in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FTI. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

Shares of FTI opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 209.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 40,055.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

