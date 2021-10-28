Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Increased by Analyst

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Affirm in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.18) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.24). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Affirm’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Affirm from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Affirm from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist lifted their target price on Affirm from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

Affirm stock opened at $154.14 on Thursday. Affirm has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $165.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion and a PE ratio of -59.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.34.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $261.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.39 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. The company’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Founders Fund V Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,507,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $278,280,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Affirm by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,812,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,037 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,374,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Affirm by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,229,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

