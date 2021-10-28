Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for CoStar Group, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of CoStar Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for CoStar Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $499.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CSGP has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.19.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $89.82 on Thursday. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.62, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.02, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.02.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

