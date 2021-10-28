Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Boosted by KeyCorp

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Microsoft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits now expects that the software giant will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Microsoft’s FY2022 earnings at $8.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.11 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Griffin Securities boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.66.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $324.45 on Thursday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $199.62 and a 1 year high of $326.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.52 and its 200 day moving average is $274.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Asset Planning Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Microsoft by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 601,463 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $141,807,000 after acquiring an additional 82,681 shares during the period. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

