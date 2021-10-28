Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. Raised by Barrington Research (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Marcus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 60.83%. The company had revenue of $92.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.05 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on The Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE:MCS opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The Marcus has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $24.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $582.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Marcus during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 26,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Marcus

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

