Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.56. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

NYSE CPE opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 3.48. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $61.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 92.16% and a positive return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.48 million.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 28.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $396,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,615,861 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,599,000 after purchasing an additional 153,314 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,432,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,995,000 after purchasing an additional 558,934 shares during the period. JB Investments Management LLC raised its position in shares of Callon Petroleum by 3.6% in the second quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,055,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $176,255,000 after purchasing an additional 105,239 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 27.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 928,303 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,551,000 after acquiring an additional 199,908 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

