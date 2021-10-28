Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Fiserv in a research report issued on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.39. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FISV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.50.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $98.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.81 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.83, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after purchasing an additional 981,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox raised its position in Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

