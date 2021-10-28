Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Savaria Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Savaria in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Savaria alerts:

Savaria (TSE:SIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$178.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$173.18 million.

SIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Savaria to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Savaria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.44.

SIS stock opened at C$19.35 on Tuesday. Savaria has a 12 month low of C$13.04 and a 12 month high of C$22.63. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 40.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

In other Savaria news, Director Sylvain Dumoulin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.50, for a total value of C$112,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,912,500. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.90, for a total transaction of C$125,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,306,607.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $363,300.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.67%.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.