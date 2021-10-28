Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Allstate in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.17. William Blair also issued estimates for The Allstate’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.08.

NYSE ALL opened at $124.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.68 and its 200 day moving average is $130.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the third quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in The Allstate in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 8.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 30,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in The Allstate by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in The Allstate by 3.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 183,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

