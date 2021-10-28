Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Cut by B. Riley

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN) – B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Trinity Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%.

TRIN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

OTCMKTS TRIN opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $16.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Trinity Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $3,485,000. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth $4,445,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new position in Trinity Capital during the 1st quarter worth $957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Michael Lund bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $52,465.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 102.33%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

