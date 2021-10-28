Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. Lowered by Piper Sandler (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the textile maker will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.90 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.07 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $81,431.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $103,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock valued at $300,452. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 98,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.