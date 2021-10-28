Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Increased by Analyst

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) – Analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Workhorse Group in a report released on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.29). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WKHS. DA Davidson cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of WKHS opened at $6.43 on Wednesday. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,712,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,577,000 after purchasing an additional 136,579 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 507.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 681,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 569,491 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Workhorse Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Workhorse Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,642,000. 38.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.