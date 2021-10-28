Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $23.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $21.42. William Blair also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q4 2022 earnings at $38.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $99.00 EPS.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,660.00 to $1,785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,670.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,661.53.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,825.86 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,844.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,626.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,541.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $30.20 by $5.52. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $30.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 9.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,827.11, for a total transaction of $2,155,989.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,675.90, for a total value of $11,731,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,680 shares of company stock worth $21,459,935 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.