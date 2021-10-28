Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Cut by Piper Sandler

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Park National in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 32.11%.

PRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Park National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of PRK stock opened at $123.82 on Thursday. Park National has a twelve month low of $87.81 and a twelve month high of $141.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Park National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Park National during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Park National during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 136.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Park National by 58.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Park National during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 51.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

