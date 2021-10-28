Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ HSII opened at $46.80 on Thursday. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $22.23 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $913.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.49.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In related news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $210,549.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sarah Payne sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,405 shares of company stock worth $918,888 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 474,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after buying an additional 65,008 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

