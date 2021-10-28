Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Increased by Analyst

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the information services provider will earn $29.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $27.70. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $3,500.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alphabet’s FY2022 earnings at $116.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $142.98 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis.

GOOG has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,129.77.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,928.55 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,514.62 and a 52-week high of $2,982.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,812.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,593.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,857.50, for a total value of $39,684,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 532,451 shares of company stock worth $528,366,645 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $50,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

