Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. Boosted by Truist Securiti (NYSE:AWI)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Armstrong World Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $103.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.41. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Armstrong World Industries has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $113.83.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 39.56%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 722,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,500,000 after buying an additional 27,776 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 44.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 68,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

