Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Raised by Analyst

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.67.

DLR opened at $156.89 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

