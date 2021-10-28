Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for PotlatchDeltic Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PCH)

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for PotlatchDeltic in a report released on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $287.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PCH. Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. DA Davidson upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.33.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.03. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $65.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCH. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 312.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 82.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,710 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 27.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter worth $211,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

