Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ribbon Communications Inc. Decreased by B. Riley (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBBN opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $867.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.08. Ribbon Communications has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBBN. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 68.3% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,683,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,808,000 after purchasing an additional 683,111 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,371,832 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 670,987 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 42.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,419,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 424,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,560,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,707,000 after purchasing an additional 285,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 8,424,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,110,000 after acquiring an additional 268,900 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

