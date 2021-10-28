QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Announces Earnings Results

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.17. QCR has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QCR stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in QCR were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

