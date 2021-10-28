Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives $207.85 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Mizuho cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $356,448.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,890,040.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total transaction of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,224,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,510,000 after purchasing an additional 784,371 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,097,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $801,603,000 after purchasing an additional 666,505 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,266,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,390,000 after purchasing an additional 637,220 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 839,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,220,000 after purchasing an additional 385,954 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $166.61 on Monday. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $124.56 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

