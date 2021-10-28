Quark Trading 6.7% Higher This Week (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Quark has a total market cap of $10.77 million and approximately $1,615.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Quark has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for about $0.0391 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 275,566,792 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.