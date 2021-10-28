Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Stake in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,372 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Kronos Bio were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kronos Bio by 75.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 202,103 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 103.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,960,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,897,000 after buying an additional 1,502,911 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 62.3% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the second quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio during the second quarter valued at $1,174,000. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

In related news, insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $201,330.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,578.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold 27,567 shares of company stock valued at $581,756 over the last 90 days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ KRON opened at $16.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $926.50 million and a PE ratio of -2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.92. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

