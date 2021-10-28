Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $242,000 in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,192 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 68.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $14.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.19 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

