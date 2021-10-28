Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Position in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $1,119,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 152.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,121,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $387,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the first quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 11.7% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 11,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNR opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -14.87 and a beta of -1.59. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $19.71 million during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BNR shares. Cowen started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price objective on the stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

