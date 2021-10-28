Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,677 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth $16,688,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 26.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,671,000 after purchasing an additional 111,974 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $7,547,000. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter valued at $6,934,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 14.0% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,732,000 after purchasing an additional 63,415 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $82.84 on Thursday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $88.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average of $77.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

