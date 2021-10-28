Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 22,971 Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CLIM) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 22,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIM. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $987,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 600.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition by 100.0% in the second quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.65% of the company’s stock.

CLIM opened at $9.78 on Thursday. Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

