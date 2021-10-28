Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 2,625 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Knowles were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Knowles by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 9.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,635 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,970,000 after acquiring an additional 111,991 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth approximately $1,590,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 53.8% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the period.

Get Knowles alerts:

Shares of KN opened at $19.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Knowles has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $2,426,706.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,122.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.