Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Trims Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,089 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 440.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,155,000 after purchasing an additional 172,096 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 901,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,270,000 after purchasing an additional 84,622 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,838,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after purchasing an additional 69,421 shares in the last quarter.

JBT stock opened at $146.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.57. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $161.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.96.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.20.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $44,463.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,400 shares of company stock worth $505,601 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

