Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring and disease management services including end-to-end respiratory solutions for healthcare market. Quipt Home Medical Corp. is based in CINCINNATI. “

Get Quipt Home Medical alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on QIPT. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.58.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12. Quipt Home Medical has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Quipt Home Medical had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $26.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. 14.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quipt Home Medical (QIPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quipt Home Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quipt Home Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.