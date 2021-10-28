Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Short Interest Down 91.7% in October

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Qurate Retail stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.75%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.