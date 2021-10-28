Rage Fan Trading 12.6% Lower This Week (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 28th. During the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar. Rage Fan has a total market capitalization of $846,781.56 and $118,272.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rage Fan coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00069770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00071162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00094598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,073.27 or 1.00283021 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.26 or 0.06747458 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Buying and Selling Rage Fan

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars.

