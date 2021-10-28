Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) to Issue $0.15 Not Available Dividend

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNDB) declared a Not Available dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Shares of RNDB stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.99. Randolph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 27.35%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.