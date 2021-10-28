Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 27.35%.

RNDB opened at $23.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.80 and its 200-day moving average is $20.99. Randolph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $123.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Randolph Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

